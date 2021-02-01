Advertisement

Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Jones Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is dead after a shooting Monday morning in Jones County, and deputies were searching for the suspect.

Deputies were called to the scene at a mobile home park on Bush Dairy Road around 7:20 a.m.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the victim was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center. The victim died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, Berlin said.

According to investigators, the suspect is still on the run. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

