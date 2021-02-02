30K COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments now available

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I. The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed upwards of 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so alarming that California is dispensing thousands of body bags and lining up refrigerated morgue trailers. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By Anthony Warren | February 2, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST - Updated February 2 at 9:38 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is urging residents to act fast if they want one of the new 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine first dose appointments going live Tuesday.

“Please act quickly to schedule for yourself or a loved one who qualifies,” he said. “Stay safe and God bless!”

To register for the shots, go to covidvaccine.umc.edu, or call 1 (877) 978-6453.

Those currently eligible for the shot are seniors 65 and older and individuals 16 and up with risk factors that make them at high risk for succumbing to the virus. Health care workers and long-term care patients and employees are also eligible.

