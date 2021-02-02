Advertisement

30K COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments now available

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety...
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, the ability to jab the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I. The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed upwards of 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so alarming that California is dispensing thousands of body bags and lining up refrigerated morgue trailers.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By Anthony Warren | February 2, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST - Updated February 2 at 9:38 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is urging residents to act fast if they want one of the new 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine first dose appointments going live Tuesday.

“Please act quickly to schedule for yourself or a loved one who qualifies,” he said. “Stay safe and God bless!”

To register for the shots, go to covidvaccine.umc.edu, or call 1 (877) 978-6453.

Those currently eligible for the shot are seniors 65 and older and individuals 16 and up with risk factors that make them at high risk for succumbing to the virus. Health care workers and long-term care patients and employees are also eligible.

