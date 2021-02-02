MPD officer involved in shooting, one dead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An officer-involved shooting happened late Tuesday morning in Meridian.

Newscenter 11 has confirmed a possible burglary suspect was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and 30th Avenue after a foot chase. One officer was treated for lacerations.

Police Chief Chris Read released this statement:

“This is an active investigation. We are conducting our due diligence. More information will be provided when it becomes available.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into what happened.

This is a developing story.

