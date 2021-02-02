Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 76 new deaths reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 825 new cases, 76 new deaths and 164 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(AP)
By WLBT
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 825 new cases, 76 new deaths and 164 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 276,531 as of February 2.

So far, 6,132 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,153,200 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke15776512330
Kemper84221459
Lauderdale640320643495
Neshoba358016120158
Newton2076488715
Wayne2313406911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

