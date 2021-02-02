COVID-19 in Mississippi: 76 new deaths reported by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 825 new cases, 76 new deaths and 164 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 276,531 as of February 2.

So far, 6,132 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,153,200 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1577 65 123 30 Kemper 842 21 45 9 Lauderdale 6403 206 434 95 Neshoba 3580 161 201 58 Newton 2076 48 87 15 Wayne 2313 40 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

