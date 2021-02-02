Advertisement

Deadline Day at Miss. State Capitol, bills under review

Lawmakers say the biggest priority is making sure teachers get a raise.
Lawmakers say the biggest priority is making sure teachers get a raise.(WLBT)
By Reggi Marion
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s deadline day at the State Capitol. General bills need to be passed out of committees Tuesday if they have any hope of becoming law.

Committees will review and make changes to the bills that will advance in the legislative process.

Bills are being discussed in the House and Senate and lawmakers say the biggest priority is making sure teachers get a raise. Some education advocates are also hoping legislators will pass a statewide virtual public school, similar to other states.

Right now, each school district controls how students will attend classes.

Other bills that could advance include criminal justice reform and a bill to improve state parks and give cities more control of them.

