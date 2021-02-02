Advertisement

Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times, the country star said on the “Today” show.

Parton said she couldn’t accept the award the first time because her husband was ill. The second time she wouldn’t travel because of COVID.

Parton said she’s heard that President Joe Biden might offer her the award again, but admitted she still might not accept because it could seem political.

In addition to her entertainment career, Parton is known for her humanitarian efforts.

She donated $1 million to help Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

She’s also donated more than 150 million books to children over the years through her literacy non-profit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Parton said she’s not sure she deserves it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Michael Boutte died in a New Orleans hospital on Monday after he was shot while responding...
Hancock County deputy shot to death in line of duty
Aaron Mosley, Richard Jones and Samaud Williams are being charged in connection with a Monday...
3 arrested in Stonewall burglary
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
The Jones County Sheriff's office said Luis Sandoval is wanted for capital murder and should be...
JCSO: Capital murder suspect ‘armed and dangerous’
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Vicksburg has won $1 million!
Mississippi has another $1 million lottery winner

Latest News

An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Meridian.
Breaking: MPD officer involved in shooting, one dead
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100
There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, Yellen to talk with Senate Democrats on virus aid, including stimulus checks
Lawmakers say the biggest priority is making sure teachers get a raise.
Deadline Day at Miss. State Capitol, bills under review