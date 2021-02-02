Advertisement

EMCC falls to Northeast Miss. Community College on a buzzer-beater

Jalin Rice of Northeast Miss. CC dunks on two EMCC defenders.
Jalin Rice of Northeast Miss. CC dunks on two EMCC defenders.(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Mississippi Community College beats East Mississippi Community College men’s basketball team 70-68 on a buzzer-beater.

EMCC’s Danny Washington and Nick Walker both scored ten points apiece.

The Lions are now 2-1 on the season and all three games have been decided by six total points.

Next up the Lions step out of division play to face off against Southwest Mississippi Saturday afternoon at 2 pm in Scooba.

