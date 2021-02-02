February starts cold, but even colder weather will arrive this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We welcome February with some chill and an icy cold wind.

Wind Eases

Gusty 15-25 mph winds have carried the chill into our area. The wind will relax tonight, gradually easing through midnight. Clouds will be slower to clear, but the sun will return on Tuesday.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy, cold, and brisk. We will cool to the mid-to-upper 30s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be calmer with gradual clearing. The low temperature will be near 28 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly sunny. We will warm from 20s to 30s and into the 40s in the afternoon, briefly warming into the lower 50s for highs. Most of the afternoon won’t be any warmer than 40s, so it will be a day to dress warmly.

Even Colder Air Arrives This Weekend

Wednesday will be sunny and colder in the morning but warmer in the afternoon. The day will warm from mid-20s to upper 50s. More warming on Thursday will precede incoming rain that will fall Thursday night through Friday morning, then Friday will be cold and windy all over again. Some of the coldest air of the season will be in place this weekend through early next week.

