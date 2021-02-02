Hancock County deputy shot to death in line of duty

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County deputy airlifted to a New Orleans hospital Monday afternoon has died due to his injures

Sheriff Ricky Adam identified the deputy as Lt. Michael Boutte.

Adam confirmed Boutte was responding to a home on Caesar Necaise Road Monday afternoon when he was shot by someone at the property.

Adam said another deputy arrived at the scene and shot the suspect who fired at Boutte.

Both the deputy and suspect were taken to hospitals in New Orleans for treatment.

Boutte was an eight-year law enforcement veteran and veteran of the United States Air Force. Boutte later attended the United States Marine Corps Police Academy and served in the reserves in New Orleans.

During his time with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Boutte was not only a leader to his people but was awarded the Life Saving Medal for saving a child’s life and was credited with spearheading National Crime Night Out and initiating the Silver Alert Database for the City of Diamondhead.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office suffered a huge loss today,” Adam wrote in a statement announcing Boutte’s death. “Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person. He was a mentor to our younger deputies, and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude. I can’t begin to describe the heartbreak we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones.”

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux added that his department has been in contact with the sheriff’s office to provide any available resources needed to assist them during this difficult time. The police department has also provided an officer trained in peer counseling to support the deputies on duty during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deputy and every member of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office,” Ponthieux said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation along with their Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and will be working on the investigation and reviewing the matter for criminal charges.

