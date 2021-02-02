Ivey to deliver State of the State Address

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It’s usually given before a joint session of the Alabama Legislature but will be virtual this year, due to the pandemic.

Members of the Alabama Legislature will view the governor’s address remotely, while safely distanced in their respective chambers in the Alabama State House.

The address may be watched HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.