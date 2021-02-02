Advertisement

Ivey to deliver State of the State Address

Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It’s usually given before a joint session of the Alabama Legislature but will be virtual this year, due to the pandemic.

Members of the Alabama Legislature will view the governor’s address remotely, while safely distanced in their respective chambers in the Alabama State House.

The address may be watched HERE.

