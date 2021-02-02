Advertisement

Kemper County Sheriff’s Department cracks down on drug dealers

Drugs seized in Kemper County.
Drugs seized in Kemper County.(Kemper County Sheriff’s Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation into James Anthony Key, 45, had been going on for quite from time.

“This has been going on for years. He had a very close-knit group of people that he dealt with. Among other things, we were able to put enough attention to it to make an arrest,” Moore said.

Sheriff Moore says Key has been dealing drugs, primarily methamphetamine, out of his home in DeKalb. With several guns, marijuana, pills and meth being found, Moore said this is a good start to getting more drugs off the streets of Kemper County.

“Drug dealers, we know a lot and there are some things we don’t know, but you don’t know what I know and what I don’t know,” Moore said.

Meth use has been on the rise over the past few years. According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use, around 1.6 million people reported using methamphetamine in a one year period, and 774,000 in one month.

“When you look at illegal drugs like that, it’s the route to a lot of other crimes. There are break-ins and stealing to try and support the habit,” Moore said.

Nearly one million people 12 or older had a methamphetamine use disorder in 2017. That was up nearly 300,000 from the year before.

“Users, I’m saying to you to get help. Try to get off that substance. To the dealers, we are coming for you. We are going to do everything we possibly can,” Moore explained. “We will use every available tool that we can use to legally bring this drug stuff down and get it stopped.”

Key was given a $75,000 bond and has already made bail.

