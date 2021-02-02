Lauderdale County Grand Jury: Increase deputy salaries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In their latest report, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury said the sheriff’s department needs to be provided additional funds to increase deputy salaries.

“We can’t turn off the lights and save electricity. We can’t not buy patrol cars, we have to have those things,” said Sheriff Billy Sollie. “We have limited funds that we have to divide out the best we can.”

The sheriff said historically, the department runs 10 to 15 officers short. The department hosts job fairs on a regular basis but Sollie said sometimes the lack of funds causes potential employees to go elsewhere.

“We’re competing with two other entities within about a forty-mile radius of Meridian for correctional staff. That being the East Mississippi Correctional Facility as well as the Neshoba-Kemper regional facility in Kemper County,” said Sollie.”

Sollie said the board of supervisors finalizes financial requests from the sheriff’s department. He adds that competitive salaries have been an issue for a while.

“They have a certain amount, a pool of money that they draw from the taxpayers in Lauderdale County,” said Sollie. “They dole that money out to the various departments within county government.”

The county is funded through ad valorem taxes paid by residents so unless those go up, money is re-directed from somewhere else, or growth brings in more money, higher salaries are unlikely to happen.

The grand jury also recommends that law enforcement officers keep their body cameras turned on during their entire shift.

