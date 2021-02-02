Advertisement

Local law enforcement react to shootings

Deadly shooting in Hancock County.
Deadly shooting in Hancock County.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - These are dangerous times to be in law enforcement.

In the past 24-hours, two FBI agents were killed while serving a search warrant in Florida. And a Hancock county deputy was shot after responding to a call and died of his injuries. Meridian police chief Chris Read says it’s a tragic loss.

“We are just living in a day in age now, where criminals are more brazen.” Read said, “They would rather try rather than take the consequences of their wrong actions.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says the reality of the job is that it’s dangerous.

“Every officer, whether it’s a rookie officer or a veteran officer, they know the last time they leave their house may be the last time they leave their house. They have children. They have spouses. They realize the next opportunity that they have to come in contact with a bad guy may be the last time that they have.”

Sollie and Read say they will continue to train their departments for every situation.

“We also have programs set in place 24/7, where officers or fellow officers here can come in and speak with someone whenever they are going through issues, whenever we have a situation like this,” Read said. Sollie said, “One of the things we have to do is maintain our training credentials. Ground-fighting, hand-to-hand combat. And unfortunately, we have to be proficient with our weapons, in case we have to use deadly force,” Sollie said.

Both Sollie and Read both say representatives from their departments will attend the funeral of the Hancock deputy, Lt. Michael Boutte.

