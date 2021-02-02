Mask distribution announced for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will have a face mask distribution Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Residents will be allowed two masks per person with a maximum of ten masks per vehicle at the following locations: • New Velma Young Community Center Parking Lot



• Sammie Davidson Complex Parking Lot

Masks are being distributed by personnel from the City of Meridian Department of Public Safety and City of Meridian Emergency Response Team.

Mayor Percy Bland encourages everyone to follow state and local ordinances pertaining to COVID safety.

“We are all in this together,” Mayor Bland said. “We at the city will do our part to help reduce the spread of this virus, and I know I can count on the people of Meridian to do theirs.”

For more information, contact City of Meridian Public Safety at 601-484-6890.

