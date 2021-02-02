Advertisement

MCC men drop overtime heartbreaker to Jones College

MCC vs. PRCC men's basketball
MCC vs. PRCC men's basketball(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College (MCC) men’s basketball trailed Pearl River Community College (PRCC) 33-27 coming out of halftime. The Eagles were within striking distance of a possible upset of the fifth-ranked Wildcats.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, MCC went on an 11-2 scoring spree. The Eagles took a 38-35 lead over the Wildcats after sophomore Justin Brown knocked down a 3-pointer.

With 15 seconds in the game, an upset was brewing as Christian Terrell made a jumper from the free throw line that gave MCC a 58-56 lead. There was still plenty of time left though for Pearl River’s Jariyon Wilkens to sink two free throws that tied the game at 58 to send the matchup into overtime.

Both teams stayed neck and neck in the extra period of play. The Eagles led by one point until Ankerion Gross sunk a corner 3-pointer that gave PRCC a 65-63 lead.

The Wildcats would pull away in the end, winning 69-66 in overtime to avoid the upset. Three players shot in double figures for PRCC that included Cameron Brown (22), Jarron Wilkins (12) and Jariyon Wilkens (14).

MCC’s Justin Brown finished the night with 21 points and Christian Terrell netted 17 to help the Eagles nearly upset the fifth-ranked team in the country.

Next: MCC travels to Decatur to face East Central Community College (ECCC). Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The Lady Eagles, who are 3-0, will host ECCC for a 6 p.m. matchup.

Sideline View by Dale McKee