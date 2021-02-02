Advertisement

Meridian Community College and William Carey University sign Memorandum of Understanding

Memorandum of Understand
Memorandum of Understand(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two schools of higher education in Mississippi signed a Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday.

The agreement was made between Meridian Community College and William Carey University. Officials with both schools say that this MoU will help MCC students who want to have more options to continue in higher education once they graduate from MCC.

“I think it’s a big deal, it’s a big deal for our students, it’s a big deal for Mississippi, for our local community, and obviously for William Carey as well. So we’re thankful for this opportunity,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, the president of MCC.

“I think it’s important for both institutions because most of our undergraduate population are transfer students from community college,” said Ben Burnett, the executive vice president at William Carey University. “So most of our students come from somewhere else. And we just wanted to open the doors, because we don’t have a lot of students coming from Meridian Community College.”

William Carey University is located in Hattiesburg, but online classes are also offered.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Michael Boutte died in a New Orleans hospital on Monday after he was shot while responding...
Hancock County deputy shot to death in line of duty
Aaron Mosley, Richard Jones and Samaud Williams are being charged in connection with a Monday...
3 arrested in Stonewall burglary
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
The Jones County Sheriff's office said Luis Sandoval is wanted for capital murder and should be...
JCSO: Capital murder suspect ‘armed and dangerous’
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Vicksburg has won $1 million!
Mississippi has another $1 million lottery winner

Latest News

Check Presentation
Mississippi Power donates to lineman program at Meridian Community College
A possible burglary suspect was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and 30th...
MPD officer involved in shooting, one dead
Lawmakers say the biggest priority is making sure teachers get a raise.
Deadline Day at Miss. State Capitol, bills under review
Police were called just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to the scene of a boating crash near Tommy’s...
Person killed in boating mishap on Reservoir