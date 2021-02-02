Meridian Community College and William Carey University sign Memorandum of Understanding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two schools of higher education in Mississippi signed a Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday.

The agreement was made between Meridian Community College and William Carey University. Officials with both schools say that this MoU will help MCC students who want to have more options to continue in higher education once they graduate from MCC.

“I think it’s a big deal, it’s a big deal for our students, it’s a big deal for Mississippi, for our local community, and obviously for William Carey as well. So we’re thankful for this opportunity,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, the president of MCC.

“I think it’s important for both institutions because most of our undergraduate population are transfer students from community college,” said Ben Burnett, the executive vice president at William Carey University. “So most of our students come from somewhere else. And we just wanted to open the doors, because we don’t have a lot of students coming from Meridian Community College.”

William Carey University is located in Hattiesburg, but online classes are also offered.

