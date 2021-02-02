Mississippi Power donates to lineman program at Meridian Community College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A donation was made to a program at Meridian Community College Tuesday morning.

Mississippi Power Company presented a $20,000 check to MCC’s Utility Lineman Training Program. Both staff at MCC and with Mississippi Power say that this donation will help better the community and prepare a future workforce.

“We have a lot of confidence in this curriculum and that the students will be well prepared to enter the workforce and work in the electric utility industry,” said Michael Harvey, the northern division manager for Mississippi Power Company.

The 16-week Utility Lineman Program at MCC began its inaugural class last month.

“It just really shows the support of Mississippi Power and the other companies, but them in particular,” said Curtis Bradley, the MCC lineman instructor. “For them to be so active into what we’re trying to do to help make this program what it is and what it’s going to be, and it’s to be one of the cornerstones of the many programs that MCC offers.”

