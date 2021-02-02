Advertisement

Mississippi Power donates to lineman program at Meridian Community College

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A donation was made to a program at Meridian Community College Tuesday morning.

Mississippi Power Company presented a $20,000 check to MCC’s Utility Lineman Training Program. Both staff at MCC and with Mississippi Power say that this donation will help better the community and prepare a future workforce.

“We have a lot of confidence in this curriculum and that the students will be well prepared to enter the workforce and work in the electric utility industry,” said Michael Harvey, the northern division manager for Mississippi Power Company.

The 16-week Utility Lineman Program at MCC began its inaugural class last month.

“It just really shows the support of Mississippi Power and the other companies, but them in particular,” said Curtis Bradley, the MCC lineman instructor. “For them to be so active into what we’re trying to do to help make this program what it is and what it’s going to be, and it’s to be one of the cornerstones of the many programs that MCC offers.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Michael Boutte died in a New Orleans hospital on Monday after he was shot while responding...
Hancock County deputy shot to death in line of duty
Aaron Mosley, Richard Jones and Samaud Williams are being charged in connection with a Monday...
3 arrested in Stonewall burglary
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
The Jones County Sheriff's office said Luis Sandoval is wanted for capital murder and should be...
JCSO: Capital murder suspect ‘armed and dangerous’
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Vicksburg has won $1 million!
Mississippi has another $1 million lottery winner

Latest News

Memorandum of Understand
Meridian Community College and William Carey University sign Memorandum of Understanding
A possible burglary suspect was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and 30th...
MPD officer involved in shooting, one dead
Lawmakers say the biggest priority is making sure teachers get a raise.
Deadline Day at Miss. State Capitol, bills under review
Police were called just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to the scene of a boating crash near Tommy’s...
Person killed in boating mishap on Reservoir