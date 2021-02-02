Northeast High School senior nominated to West Point

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Northeast High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps recently celebrated their 50th anniversary, but they are also celebrating one of their members.

Elisha Hurst is a senior and the commanding officer. He has received a nomination to West Point.

“It’s been unreal, the amount of support that I’ve had. This program in particular has helped me grow as far as a leader, as far as my confidence, and my ability to actually voice my dreams and then put those dreams into action, said Hurst.

Hurst is leaving behind four years of memories and accomplishments, but he’s looking ahead to his next goal in life.

“I still remember Eli when he first walked into this program four years ago. First thing out of his mouth was, ‘I’m going to West Point,’ and I said, ‘Ok, do you know you have a lot of work to do?’ He then said, ‘Whatever it takes,’” said Kent Malone who is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and the ROTC teacher.

Hurst said this is just the beginning of his dream.

“The dream became more of a realization instead of it being just words and now it’s more of action. At first it was amazing, and then I realized it was more of a responsibility on me, but I feel great. I’m honored to be nominated,” said Hurst.

This is about more than a nomination to Elisha. It goes much deeper.

“I love God, I love my family, and I love my country. There’s no better way of serving them than by joining the Army, and there’s no better way of joining the Army than by going to West Point.”

Hurt will find out if he is to receive an appointment to West Point around March.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.