Advertisement

Our next round of rain will arrive Thursday night

Our next rain maker will arrive Thursday night.
Our next rain maker will arrive Thursday night.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The wind will gradually ease, but there will be just enough wind to yield wind chills in the mid-to-upper 20s again on Wednesday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and cold. We will cool into the mid-to-upper 30s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear with a low temperature near 27 degrees. Wednesday starts cold enough for coats at the bus stop. We will warm to near 50 degrees by noon and to a high near 58 degrees beneath sunshine in the afternoon.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive Thursday night and bring rain through Friday. The rain will pick up Thursday after 10 PM. Rain can fall through the Friday morning drive and then it will gradually end through midday Friday. Rainfall amounts will be up to a quarter inch, but most areas will get less. Localized instances of up to a half-inch are possible.

There’s a lot of uncertainty about our weekend forecast. A storm system will get close to us - close enough that some of the coldest air of the season is possible. It’s possible that the cold air doesn’t quiet reach us, but it will be close. It’s equally possible that the colder air will, in fact, arrive in our area. The transition can be rainy and messy. Confidence will increase with new data to apply to that forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A possible burglary suspect was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and 30th...
Meridian chief: Officers in deadly shooting fired in self defense
Lt. Michael Boutte died in a New Orleans hospital on Monday after he was shot while responding...
Hancock County deputy shot to death in line of duty
Aaron Mosley, Richard Jones and Samaud Williams are being charged in connection with a Monday...
3 arrested in Stonewall burglary
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
The Jones County Sheriff's office said Luis Sandoval is wanted for capital murder and should be...
JCSO: Capital murder suspect ‘armed and dangerous’