Our next round of rain will arrive Thursday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The wind will gradually ease, but there will be just enough wind to yield wind chills in the mid-to-upper 20s again on Wednesday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and cold. We will cool into the mid-to-upper 30s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear with a low temperature near 27 degrees. Wednesday starts cold enough for coats at the bus stop. We will warm to near 50 degrees by noon and to a high near 58 degrees beneath sunshine in the afternoon.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive Thursday night and bring rain through Friday. The rain will pick up Thursday after 10 PM. Rain can fall through the Friday morning drive and then it will gradually end through midday Friday. Rainfall amounts will be up to a quarter inch, but most areas will get less. Localized instances of up to a half-inch are possible.

There’s a lot of uncertainty about our weekend forecast. A storm system will get close to us - close enough that some of the coldest air of the season is possible. It’s possible that the cold air doesn’t quiet reach us, but it will be close. It’s equally possible that the colder air will, in fact, arrive in our area. The transition can be rainy and messy. Confidence will increase with new data to apply to that forecast.

