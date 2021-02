JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a boating mishap on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Police were called just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to the scene of a boating crash near Tommy’s Trading Post.

A female passenger on the boat was killed; the driver was unharmed.

It’ was not immediately known what caused the crash or how the person died.

