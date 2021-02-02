Advertisement

Security cameras doing their job in the city of Meridian

Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is assessing the use of public surveillance cameras for crime control and prevention.

You may have noticed flashing red and blue lights on power poles in certain areas in Meridian.

The Meridian Police Department is cracking down on crime with several security cameras.

“I’ll continue to say this. You will never stop crime, but there are a lot of things that we can do to help deter and prevent it as much as possible. We are going to do just that. We are going to be proactive, and this is one of the measures that will help us to do that,” said Chief Chris Read.

Read said the department installed 64 security cameras in the city. The goal is to help solve cases faster. The chief said it’s working.

“We are looking into possibly investing into 10 to 15 more camera systems. We receive positive feedback from the citizens saying they would like to have one in their community,” said Read.

He said a number of cases have been solved by using this law enforcement tool since November of last year.

“We have a couple of ongoing cases that are being solved by utilizing this technology. It has been very effective,” said Read.

Chief Read said each camera is portable and can be relocated, depending on crime rates in certain areas.

“We can always move a camera from one location to another. We have to put in an order with Mississippi Power. They can come and move those cameras in certain areas,” said Read.

Some of the cameras have license plate readers, gunshot detection and the feature to zoom in or out.

Chief Read said the city is using funds from drug seizures to pay for the cameras, which means taxpayers are not funding this security push.

