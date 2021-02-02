Tuesday is off to a chilly start, but next week will be colder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It’s a cold start to our Tuesday, with temperatures in the low-30s and wind chills in the 20s. You’ll certainly want to bundle up as you head out the door this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with high temperatures in the low-50s. Factoring in the sustained winds between 5 and 10 mph and higher gusts, it will only feel like it’s in the 40s during the afternoon. Luckily for us, we will at least see a lot of sunshine today.

We’ll see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning. Winds will be light, so it will feel like the actual temperature when you step outside. Frost is likely Wednesday morning, so be sure to leave extra time to get to your destination. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper-50s. We’ll warm into the upper-60s by Thursday as a cold front approaches our area.

Most of the daytime on Thursday will be dry, but scattered showers will be possible by the mid-afternoon. The best chance of rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain will gradually taper off heading into Friday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will cool-off heading into the weekend, but a mostly dry cold front will bring in some of the coldest air we’ve seen all season for next week. Highs on Sunday will only be around 40, and Monday morning lows look to drop into the low-20s!

