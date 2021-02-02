Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ news conference

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at a statewide news conference.

WATCH it here.

Mississippi has surpassed the 250,000 mark in administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Earlier Tuesday, the governor said he was informed on a conference call that vaccines will be dispersed to pharmacies as well, making it easier to reach people who need the vaccine.

Ten percent of the vaccine Mississippi gets next week will be sent to the federal pharmacy program, which has thirty locations. Reeves said he hopes it works to get the vaccine into more arms.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Mississippi Department of Health reported 825 new cases and 76 deaths Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a decline in cases but still have a lots of stress on the hospital system,” said Dobbs.

He said 30,000 new doses that were available as of Tuesday morning had been claimed through appointments by 12 noon. Reeves stressed that the demand far exceeds the available supply of vaccine.

Dobbs said the state is monitoring COVID-19 variants and has not, as of today, detected any UK or South African strains in Mississippi.

Dobbs said 40 percent of people 75 and older in Mississippi have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Reeves opened the news conference expressing sympathy to the family and friends of Hancock County deputy, Lt. Michael Boutte, who died in the line of duty Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

