Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers State of the State address

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey delivered her annual State of the State address Tuesday night.

Although the address has previously been held in the Capitol with a large audience of legislators in attendance, this year’s speech was virtual due to the pandemic.

Watch her full speech above.

Unsurprisingly, the pandemic dominated most of the governor’s topics, as it has impacted almost all parts of both daily life and legislation.

“Whether it was delaying an election, a wedding or a funeral or wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, this disease created obstacles we all had to overcome,” Ivey said.

Ivey said Alabama has prospered despite the challenges of 2020, including weather disasters in addition to economic challenges, COVID-19 and the protests that were of nationwide impact.

Ivey addressed bills she wants to see in this year’s legislative session. She said one of the first bills she wants the Legislature to pass is a measure to ensure everyone who received CARES Act money will not pay state income taxes on that relief.

She said another top priority bill she wants to see is one to renew economic development incentives to attract businesses to he state.

Ivey also wants the Legislature to pass a bill protecting businesses from “frivolous lawsuits” related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the economic developments for the state, Ivey is proposing a $46 million investment to expand 96 beds at the Taylor Hardin facility in Tuscaloosa and another $6 million for an additional crisis diversion center.

The governor had a big road infrastructure announcement as well. She said the state is moving on a long-discussed four-lane Highway 43 from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa. She also said there are plans to connect two more rural counties with four-lane access in Geneva and Fayette counties, and plans for others are under development.

