Mayor Percy Bland seeks re-election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland is officially announcing his candidacy for the upcoming mayoral race in which he will seek re-election.

Bland has served seven years in his position; he says he decided to run for re-election because there are several things in progress that he wants to see finished under his leadership.

Bland made the announcement among a group of supporters this afternoon at city hall.

He shares why he believes residents should re-elect him.

“Proven leadership and our leadership to get things done. Across this state, I have relationships with people both local and across this state to move this city forward,” said Bland. “No matter what is going on with the politics at city hall, we’ve still been able to get things done.”

Bland faces Councilwoman Kim Houston, Councilman Weston Lindemann, Tyrone Johnson, Jimmie Smith and Randle Jennings in the mayoral race.

The primary election is April 6.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.