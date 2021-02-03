Virtual Black History Month celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian City Council is using social media in a concentrated way during Black History Month, with the ‘Shaking Hands with the Future’ initiative.

People with The Meridian Freedom Project, James Carter Foundation and Boys and Girls Club will interview African-American professionals on social media about their careers, using the hash tag ‘#MeridianCelebratesBlackHistory.’

Ward 3 Councilwoman, Fannie Johnson says it is important young people see representation in their dream jobs.

“It’s scary to think that I want to be this-- but can I really become this? Is the color of my skin going to stop me? Is the fact that I am a male or a female going to stop me? Is the fact that I live in a small town going to stop me?” Johnson said, “Our children can look and see, ‘I can become that because they did. So, I know it’s not just possible or probable. I know it is happening already.’”

Johnson also asks the community to post positive African-American influences on social media during Black History Month.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.