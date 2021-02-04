Advertisement

Downtown businesses at a standstill after fire cuts power

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: As of about 4:30 p.m., Mississippi Power had restored service to businesses and homes that lost power due to the fire in downtown Meridian.

Earlier:

The abandoned building fire caused an inconvenience for many downtown businesses Thursday.

Majority of the downtown area was blanketed in smoke and ash fell on parked cars and surrounding buildings. Power was out on the stretch from 23rd to 25th avenues and back towards 5th Street.

“As of about 7:15 we’ve been without power. The transformer blew, so several of our businesses can’t really do anything right now at least until they get this contained and the power back on,” says Front Street Lofts property manager, Sonya Ross.

Traffic was blocked off at Front Street and 25th Avenue for hours. Several business owners stood watch, as firefighters put out the flames.

The owner of the Mr. Car Wash, right across the street from the burning building, made the 911. He says the outages and blocked roads impacted business.

“There’s no water on and no electricity. So the surrounding people like Dr. Hunter back there are having problems, Mr. Jenkins is having problems at the barber shop because we don’t have any water, so we’re at a standstill right now.”

As of 2:30 p.m., power was still out in a two-to-three block area around the scene. Crews with Mississippi Power are working to restore power as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Fire in downtown Meridian abandoned buildings
An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Meridian.
Chief Read addresses concerns over officer involved shooting
Dozens of people protested in front of the Meridian Police Department Thursday, chanting ‘No...
Protesters call for change at Meridian Police Dept.

Latest News

2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX