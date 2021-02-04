Fire in downtown Meridian abandoned buildings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firefighters battled a fire for hours Thursday at two abandoned buildings in downtown at Front Street and 25th Avenue. The fire at the old Newell Paper Company and an adjacent building was discovered about 7 a.m. It was contained by the afternoon but Fire Chief Ricky Leister said an engine company would be manned Thursday night and Friday morning to attack any hot spots.

The red building was condemned by the city last year. Homeless people often use it as a shelter and a place to stay warm. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It was the subject of a recent Newscenter 11 story.

Even hours later, smoke could be smelled and seen from miles away. Ash from the fire flew around the city.

Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers said there’s a layer of warm air a few hundred feet above the ground that trapped smoke near the ground. He said that ‘inversion’ would weaken and allow the smoke to rise rather than spread along the ground.

Power had to be turned off in parts of downtown and affected nearby residents and businesses. Mississippi Power worked through the day and power was restored as of 4:30 p.m.

Meridian’s chief administrative officer, Eddie Kelly, and Leister said the buildings must come down because they are a danger and could fall any time and hurt someone. Kelly said he anticipates the demolition to start Friday.

The fire caused havoc with traffic Thursday morning since several streets were blocked off for safety and to allow fire crews to do their jobs.

People are urged to avoid the area for their own safety.

The cause of the fire was not known Thursday but the buildings did not have utilities connected.

A fire at an abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue. (WTOK)

Below are some additional images.

Folks in the downtown area can smell the smoke. Traffic is blocked. (wtok)

Smoke can be seen from miles away (wtok)

You can see the fire's glow through the second story windows. (wtok)

