Jasper Earl Shirley, better known as Sonny, passed away peacefully at home with his children by his side at the age of 77.

He was born January 5, 1944, in Choctaw County, Alabama, and departed this life on February 2, 2021.

He was a good father and friend who will be sadly missed. His specialty was making people laugh and that he truly enjoyed.

He is survived by his son, Jasper Shirley of Needham; daughter, Susan Turner of Needham; 6 grandchildren, James Derrick Jenkins, Alicia Marie King, Justin Michael Shirley, Megan LaDonna Shirley, Hollie Deanne Miller, and Casey Jean Sturdivant; and a number of great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Shirley; daughter, Betty Lou Sturdivant; parents, Luke Shirley, Sr. and Trudie Dykes Shirley; brothers, George Satcher; Jr Shirley; John Mose Shirley; and Sam Frank Shirley; sisters, Willie Kate Anderson; and Rosie Lee Jarman; son-in-law, Little David Turner.

Graveside services will be Monday, February 8, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Camp Springs Cemetery with Sis. Mae Jewel Moore officiating. Visitation will be at the graveside thirty minutes prior to the service.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

