Lingering smoke could cause health concerns for some

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The smoke from Thursday morning’s fire settled in downtown throughout the day.

Health experts say that the smoke could cause problems for people with underlying lung conditions and that those people should avoid the area if they can. If one can’t, a mask should be worn outside. The smoke could also increase the need for rescue inhalers for people with underlying health conditions.

“The main thing that it will do will is cause inflammation and irritation, most people that have underlying lung disease are susceptible to pollution and strong smells and things like that, so I think that if you have underlying lung disease, there’s really a chance that you could get a little bit worse with your breathing,” said Dr. Fred Duggan, the chief medical officer at Rush Health Systems.

Health experts say that people who are healthy and have no lung disease should not have extra issues, unless they were directly in the fire unprotected.

