Miss. to receive over $5M, Alabama over $9M from multi-state settlement to fight opioid crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions of dollars is headed to Mississippi to fight the opioid crisis after a $573 million settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company.

Mississippi Attorney General Fitch is one of 47 attorneys general to help reach the agreement that directs over $5 million dollars to Mississippi, the state says.

Fitch says the settlement resolves investigations into the company’s work for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs and profiting from the opioid epidemic they helped create.

“Nearly 60% of drug overdose deaths in Mississippi in 2018 involved opioids. This epidemic is killing our loved ones and our neighbors. It is tearing apart our communities and our families,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “This settlement is a step toward holding companies accountable for the role they played in this epidemic and toward healing Mississippi.”

The settlement, after payment of costs, is expected to be used to abate problems caused by opioids in the participating states. Mississippi will receive just over $5 million from the multistate settlement.

This is the first multi-state opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to the states to address the epidemic, officials say. In addition to providing funds to address the crisis, the agreement calls for McKinsey to:

Prepare tens of thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies for public disclosure online Adopt a strict document retention plan, continue its investigation into allegations that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to investigations of Purdue Pharma Implement a strict ethics code that all partners must agree to each year Stop advising companies on potentially dangerous Schedule II and III narcotics

Alabama was also part of the litigation. Attorney General Steve Marshall said the settlement, after payment of costs, will be used to abate problems caused by opioids.

Alabama will receive $9,229,421 from the multistate settlement, which will be used to remediate the harms caused to the state and its citizens by the opioid crisis.

In addition to Mississippi and Alabama, attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also joined the settlement.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.