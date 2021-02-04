WATCH LIVE: Abandoned building in downtown Meridian on fire
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An abandoned and condemned building in downtown Meridian is on fire.
The fire broke out at the Front Street building around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Multiple fire crews are on the scene, including two ladder trucks.
The building was condemned by the city last year. Homeless people often use the building as a shelter and a place to stay warm.
