WATCH LIVE: Abandoned building in downtown Meridian on fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An abandoned and condemned building in downtown Meridian is on fire.

The fire broke out at the Front Street building around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene, including two ladder trucks.

The building was condemned by the city last year. Homeless people often use the building as a shelter and a place to stay warm.

