2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Percy Bland said Friday a police officer will be stationed near two burned buildings in downtown when demolition of the properties begins, a project that won’t be cheap.

Tearing down these two buildings will cost $300,000. The question now is, who will pay for it?

The city will pull $100,000 from its emergency operations fund.

Mayor Bland said the city is still trying to figure out where the remaining $200,000 will come.

The city will send the owner of the buildings a bill, but there’s no guarantee it’ll be paid.

“We have to send a bill to someone on the tax roll that still owns this property. This bill of demotion is going to be that person’s bill. I don’t know how much of that we will get back, but they will get this bill. This was their property and not the city’s, even though it was on our condemned list,” said Bland.

The demolition will take several days. The streets around the site on Front Street and 25th Avenue will be closed until the project is finished.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.