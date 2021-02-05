Advertisement

Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home

Standoff is over, authorities said
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities said.(Source: WXII/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hourslong standoff Friday.

The officers’ injuries weren’t life-threatening.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told reporters the standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol heard gunshots and approached a house on foot where a man was seen with a rifle.

He said the man retreated inside and barricaded himself as more officers arrived.

Truitt said the standoff ended in the late morning but didn’t immediately offer a further explanation.

