Alabama adds 2,767 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added 2,767 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were 162 deaths.

As of Thursday, ADPH reported a total of 467,823 COVID-19 cases statewide and 8,365 deaths since last March.

Officials say there have been 923,750 vaccines delivered, and 413,346 of the vaccine doses have been administered.

There is an average of 60,000 to 70,000 first doses shipped to Alabama per week.

Beginning Feb. 8, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand to include phase 1b and people 65 and older.

This next phase includes critical workers at highest risk for work related exposure, as well as people in identified age groups at risk for COVID-19 associated morbidity and mortality.

According to ADPH, those currently eligible for vaccination include 326,000 health care providers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and 350,000 people ages 75 and older.

The phase breakdown of the state’s Vaccination Allocation Plan can be found here.

The anticipated vaccine allotment for week of Feb. 8 includes 44,100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and 30,600 second doses, plus 30,225 first and 30,225 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

You can check your vaccine eligibility and schedule an appointment through the state’s new portal.

ADPH says the federal pharmacy program will come to Alabama soon, although an exact date is not known. As part of the initial phase, select Walmart locations throughout Alabama will receive a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine directly from the federal government to vaccinate eligible people. The locations are still being finalized.

