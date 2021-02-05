Chaos in downtown Meridian after Front Street fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire crews responded to a fire call on Front Street and 25th Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Flames were shooting through the roofs and windows of two abandoned, historic buildings by the time crews had arrived.

The crews were forced to conduct both ground and aerial attacks, and they battle the fire for hours.

“We’re going to do the best we can to save as much as we can,” said Meridian Fire Department Chief Ricky Leister.

City officials said there will be a demolition crew on scene Friday to demolish both of the buildings, due to the conditions of the buildings and safety concerns.

“We don’t know exactly what happened this morning, but there was no power on in that building. The bottom line of it is, somebody who wasn’t supposed to be there was in that building. It has caused a lot of damage,” said Mayor Percy Bland.

Mayor Bland said the city is working to make sure this situation doesn’t happen again.

The city condemened the red abandoned building that caught on fire back in December. Homeless people have often used it as a shelter to stay warm.

The city planned to revitalized the structure and sell it.

