City of Meridian Arrest Report February 5, 2021
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|ELLIOTT G SHAFFER
|2000
|1009 38TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
INCIDENTS REPORT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:26 PM on February 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Interchange Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:26 PM on February 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.