City of Meridian Arrest Report February 5, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:26 PM on February 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Interchange Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:26 PM on February 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.