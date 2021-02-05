COVID-19 in Mississippi: 40 new deaths reported by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases, 40 new deaths and 138 outbreaks in long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 279,742 as of February 5.

So far, 6,222 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,153,200 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1598 66 123 30 Kemper 853 21 45 9 Lauderdale 6487 213 439 96 Neshoba 3611 162 201 58 Newton 2104 49 87 15 Wayne 2355 40 69 11

As of Friday, MSDH reports there have been 255,912 first dose vaccines administered to patients in the state and 49,280 people have been fully vaccinated.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

