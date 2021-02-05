Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 40 new deaths reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases, 40 new deaths and 138 outbreaks in long-term care facilities Friday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases, 40 new deaths and 138 outbreaks in long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 279,742 as of February 5.

So far, 6,222 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,153,200 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke15986612330
Kemper85321459
Lauderdale648721343996
Neshoba361116220158
Newton2104498715
Wayne2355406911

As of Friday, MSDH reports there have been 255,912 first dose vaccines administered to patients in the state and 49,280 people have been fully vaccinated.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

