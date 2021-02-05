COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics scheduled for Alabama cities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - As part of a statewide effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama, mass clinics will be held in each of the state’s public health districts next week.

There is no cost to receive a vaccine, but everyone vaccinated must be in an eligible group, wear a mask and bring valid identification.

The new prioritization for vaccination that begins Feb. 8 includes a large group, people age 65 and older, in addition to the following: Healthcare workers First responders including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement Frontline essential workers as follows:

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

People who work in the education sector

Childcare workers

Judiciary

Dates, times, locations and other details about the sites are available by clicking here. The nearest location to west Alabama residents is Tuscaloosa, at the parking lot west of DCH Regional Medical Center. All appointments have been filled by individuals on a vaccination waiting list.

Hospitals playing a lead role in the mass clinics next week have been working on their plans for the past week, including informing their communities about this opportunity. Due to limited supply of vaccine, every hospital has maintained a waiting list of individuals interested in being vaccinated.



For the sites that will require appointments next week, hospitals have been busy working their way through those waiting lists to schedule appointments for next week’s mass clinics. Some hospitals have 5,000 - 10,000 or more people on waiting lists, so while there may not be appointments available in some areas next week, individuals will continue to be added to their lists and those people will be contacted as soon as another supply of vaccine is available in that area.



These vaccination clinics are not replacing vaccinations occurring in other locations in these areas but are being held in addition to them.



The Alabama Department of Public Health wants to administer vaccines to all Alabamians who want to be vaccinated. However, the supply of vaccines remains very limited. Multiple county health departments have no vaccine available. Plans can change if more vaccine becomes available.

