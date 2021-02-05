Advertisement

Crimenet 02_04_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Broderick Coby.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Broderick Coby.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Broderick Coby.

Coby is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 175 pounds.

He is wanted on two warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent and possession of methamphetamine with intent.

Coby’s last known address was in the Emelle, Ala, area.

If you know where he can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Fire in downtown Meridian abandoned buildings
An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Meridian.
Chief Read addresses concerns over officer involved shooting
Dozens of people protested in front of the Meridian Police Department Thursday, chanting ‘No...
Protesters call for change at Meridian Police Dept.
The abandoned building fire caused an inconvenience for many downtown businesses.
Downtown businesses at a standstill after fire cuts power

Latest News

2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX