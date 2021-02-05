Crimenet 02_04_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Broderick Coby.

Coby is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 175 pounds.

He is wanted on two warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent and possession of methamphetamine with intent.

Coby’s last known address was in the Emelle, Ala, area.

If you know where he can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

