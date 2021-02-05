Advertisement

Dixie National Rodeo denied permit for parade

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the City of Jackson denied a...
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the City of Jackson denied a permit to hold the 2020 parade, in light of COVID-19 safety.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the Dixie National Rodeo is going on as planned in 2021, a parade will no longer be on the schedule.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the City of Jackson denied a permit to hold the parade, in light of COVID-19 safety.

In its place, Gipson says a celebration of life will be held for Lecile Harris, a longtime rodeo clown at the Dixie National Rodeo, who died last year.

A procession will take place, surrounding the fairground area, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Those who wish to watch can do so from the viewing area at Gate 7.

The planned procession route.
The planned procession route.(Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)

After the procession, Gipson will then unveil a new memorial of Lecile Harris in the Mississippi Coliseum.

The 2021 Dixie National Rodeo will take place from February 11-17.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Fire in downtown Meridian abandoned buildings
An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Meridian.
Chief Read addresses concerns over officer involved shooting
Dozens of people protested in front of the Meridian Police Department Thursday, chanting ‘No...
Protesters call for change at Meridian Police Dept.
The abandoned building fire caused an inconvenience for many downtown businesses.
Downtown businesses at a standstill after fire cuts power

Latest News

2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Project Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX
Tennessee Williams exhibit coming to The MAX