Dixie National Rodeo denied permit for parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the Dixie National Rodeo is going on as planned in 2021, a parade will no longer be on the schedule.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the City of Jackson denied a permit to hold the parade, in light of COVID-19 safety.

In its place, Gipson says a celebration of life will be held for Lecile Harris, a longtime rodeo clown at the Dixie National Rodeo, who died last year.

A procession will take place, surrounding the fairground area, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Those who wish to watch can do so from the viewing area at Gate 7.

The planned procession route. (Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)

After the procession, Gipson will then unveil a new memorial of Lecile Harris in the Mississippi Coliseum.

The 2021 Dixie National Rodeo will take place from February 11-17.

