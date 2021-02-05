Advertisement

Enjoy the Super Bowl and stay safe from COVID-19

COVID-19 Super Bowl Safety
COVID-19 Super Bowl Safety(ABC News)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With the Super Bowl coming up this Sunday, it’s important to stay safe from COVID-19 while enjoying the game.

Local officials are urging people to still follow the necessary precautions of hand washing and social distancing. It is recommended that you watch the game with your immediate household instead of holding large gatherings.

“Everybody in your immediate family stay together and have a good time watching the football game, but I don’t know if I’d want to go to a huge crowd or anything to watch it, just because of this virus,” said Odie Barrett, the director for the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. “Just be mindful if you’re around a bunch of people, continue to hand sanitize, and be social distancing as much as possible.”

For more Super Bowl COVID-19 safety tips, click here.

