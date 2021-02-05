Exclusive Sky 11 footage of Front Street fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Smoke traveled across downtown Meridian Thursday after an abandoned and condemned building caught fire around 7 a.m. on Front Street.

The fire spread to the building next door, as the Sky 11 exclusive footage showed.

Emergency crews fought against the flames and smoke all morning and into the afternoon.

Sky 11 returned to the scene Thursday afternoon after the smoke cleared.

The roofs of both buildings had collapsed, and the inside of both buildings are in complete devastation.

Officials told Newscenter 11 that a demolition crew will be demolishing both buildings tomorrow.

