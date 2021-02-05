Advertisement

Gov. Reeves orders flags lowered across Mississippi to honor Lt. Michael Boutte

Gov. Tate Reeves is ordering flags across Mississippi lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to honor slain Hancock County deputy, Lt. Michael “Mike” Boutte.(WTOK)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves is ordering flags across Mississippi lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to honor slain Hancock County deputy, Lt. Michael “Mike” Boutte.

Reeves called Boutte “a selfless and courageous police officer who dedicated his life to service.” You can read his full executive order below.

Lt. Boutte was killed Feb. 1, 2021, while answering a call in the Necaise community. Boutte had 20 years of law enforcement experience as both a deputy and in his military career, and was known for his love of the people he served.

Family, friends and the community he served will join Tuesday in remembering Lt. Boutte’s life and service. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Ave.) The funeral service will immediately follow. A procession will then escort Boutte’s remains to Biloxi National Cemetery where a private graveside service will be held later in the day.

If you’d like to sign the online guestbook or share a message or memory with the family, you can do so at the Lockett Williams Mortuary website by clicking here.

