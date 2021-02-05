Advertisement

Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Kroger will provide a monetary incentive to its workers to encourage them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain announced the one-time $100 payment Friday, saying it will go to all associates who receive “the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Appropriate proof of vaccination is required.

Associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment, the company says.

Kroger has nearly 500,000 associates company-wide. The country’s largest supermarket by revenue, it operates under 26 brands in 35 states.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” Kroger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins said.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

Separately, the company says it will distribute $50 million to associates across its footprint, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

The rewards will be loaded to loyalty cards Feb. 11.

The company says it spent $1.5 billion rewarding frontline associates and safeguarding the health of its associates and customers in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at abandoned building in downtown Meridian on Front Street and 25th Avenue
Fire in downtown Meridian abandoned buildings
An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday in Meridian.
Chief Read addresses concerns over officer involved shooting
Dozens of people protested in front of the Meridian Police Department Thursday, chanting ‘No...
Protesters call for change at Meridian Police Dept.
The abandoned building fire caused an inconvenience for many downtown businesses.
Downtown businesses at a standstill after fire cuts power

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
PHOTOS: More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished
2 fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian will be demolished