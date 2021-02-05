Man seen walking out of fire damaged building in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is concern tonight surrounding the safety and structural integrity of two fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian.

Newscenter 11 watched a man walk out of one of the destroyed buildings Friday morning. We aren’t sure if he spent the entire night in the unstable and dangerous building, but how did he get in and why did he put himself in that situation?

We do know the destroyed buildings were not secured, boarded or locked up. We also know there was no around-the- clock watch to keep people out of the fire scene.

We asked Mayor Percy Bland why an officer wasn’t assigned to keep people out of the condemned and dangerous buildings.

“We don’t have the resources to have officers protect every abandoned building in the city,” Bland said. “Some of the homeless and vagrants here, we can’t board up everything. As you can see right now, we are about to start demolishing this building. Hopefully within the next several days, this building will not be here any longer.”

The red abandoned building on Front Street and 25th Avenue has been an eyesore and public health hazard for over a decade. Why hasn’t the building been addressed until just recently?

“We just can’t take a building from a private owner,” said Bland. “There’s a process and steps we’ve got to take. We went through those processes and it got to the time in the process where it was put on the condemned list. The building was going to be condemned.”

Bland says the buildings are still deemed unsafe.

“We still don’t know for safety reasons what may happen at any time with this building,” Bland said.

The mayor said there will be an officer at the fire scene when demolition begins.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Bland said someone seeking shelter probably tried to get warm inside the building.

For safety and health concerns, the city will keep roads near the fire scene and the alley closed off until the demolition project is complete.

Demolition begins Saturday. The demolition project will cost $300,000. The city will use emergency funds to pay for part of the project and will send a bill to the owner of the buildings.

