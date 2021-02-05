Mississippi Legislature focusing on teacher incentives, TANF

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Legislature is moving on to floor debates this week after the first major deadline to get bills passed out of committee. We’re giving you a glimpse at some of the issues debated and passed by the Senate.

Mississippi teachers are again the target of some pending legislation. The Senate has already passed a pay raise for teachers but is now turning attention to the lack of teachers in the classroom.

“We say to those young people graduating from college, if you agree to come teach in a Mississippi school, we will pay down your student loan debt,” said Sen. David Blount, D - Jackson.

That amount would be higher if the teacher located in a critical shortage district.

“Is the idea to pay back the entirety of these teachers loans over time? Is that the idea?” asked Sen. Chris McDaniel, R - Ellisville.

“No, it is not,” said Blount. “If you, under what we’re proposing, and again these numbers are subject to change, if you go to a non-critical needs shortage district and become a teacher, the amount that goes to pay down your college loans would be $10,500.”

“Less were licensed last year than in almost any year,” said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. “And some of that is motivated by monetary concerns and we are addressing those monetary concerns.”

Another bill would increase money going to some Mississippians but not take a bite out of the state budget. Senate Bill 2759 would increase the monthly check for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF for the first time in 21 years.

“The legislation before you propose is raising that monthly benefit amount by $90 per month. This doesn’t impact any state dollars,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane, R - Sumrall. “These are all federal dollars but if you take too many then you do start impacting other programs that they operate.”

Senate Bill 2113 would ensure that counties are selecting voting machines that meet national standards.

“Make sure your machine operates, can’t be hacked,” said Hosemann. “As you know, we’re not attached to the Internet on our machines. All those things come in to play.”

A Senate member said “we’ve just got to do whatever we can to provide confidence for people to vote.”

