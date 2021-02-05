Mississippi State inks Louisville High School’s Ty Cooper

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Louisville High School’s Ty Cooper won’t be going far to continue his football career.

After keeping his options open, the defensive lineman officially signed with Mississippi State on Wednesday during National Signing Day. Cooper chose the Bulldogs over offers from Ole Miss, Texas and nineteen other division one programs.

Mississippi State is adding one of the state’s top recruits. Cooper is listed as the top defensive line prospect in the country by 247Sports.

“Ty has been a huge priority to us from the start,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said in a statement released by MSU. “He is considered the top defensive line prospect in the state of Mississippi this year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Bulldog Family. He is an explosive player who made great improvements from his junior to senior year, and his best football is still in front of him. Ty is long, athletic, and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He is a great kid who also excels in the classroom and takes great pride in his community. Ty will have a great career in Starkville!”

With former MSU defensive linemen like Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat excelling in the NFL, Cooper said he wanted to join a program where he knew he could shine at his position.

”Really the whole defensive line and defensive players in the NFL. That’s what really caught my eye the most because they send them every year,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t miss out on an opportunity like that because I really want to go to the league. The numbers prove themselves. They’ve got a lot of guys in the league right now and they’re doing pretty good - first round draft picks and second round draft picks so I know I can be one of the guys next to go do it.”

Cooper finished his senior season at Louisville with 112 total tackles with 12 sacks. He helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 4A state championship and was named Mr. Football for Class 4A.

