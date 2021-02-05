Mr. Curtis R. Tartt

Graveside services for Mr. Tartt will be held February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn with Brother Reece Vaughan officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Tartt, age 101, of Meridian passed away February 1, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

C.R. Tartt was a member of what has been described as the greatest generation. His family lost their home in Hollandale, MS to the Great Flood of 1927. His father passed away in 1931 so he, his mother, and sister moved to Durant, MS to be with the family during the depression. He graduated from Mississippi State in 1942 and joined the war effort with the Army in the South Pacific. He served there until 1946 and took part in battles at Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Mindanao and Truk, finishing with rank of Major.

After his military service, he returned to Mississippi State and obtained a master’s degree in accounting in 1948 and passed the CPA exam in 1949. During that time, he met and married Charlotte Aiken of Starkville. Soon after, he began his long career with the Standard Oil Company of California, which became Chevron. He and Charlotte retired in Covington, LA and enjoyed the many fine restaurants, jazz music, bridge, and golf at Covington Country Club. They moved to Meridian in 2008 to be closer to family.

Preceded in death by his father Mike W. Tartt; mother, Johnnie Herbert Tartt; sister, Laverne Ray; and son, Richard Tartt.

Survivors are Stephen Tartt (Beth), Nan Tartt Morganti (Tom), five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Mississippi State University Foundation, Aldersgate or North Pointe Health & Rehabilitation.

