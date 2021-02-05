Advertisement

New music and art installation opens at Poplar Springs Elementary

By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new section of the playground at Poplar Springs Elementary School opened up yesterday.

The section includes two cabins that have different items that students can drum on. This new permanent art installation was created thanks to grant from Any Given Child. The cabins were phase one of the project, the next phase will be made for students in the upper grades.

“Music is vital to all of society, and every culture you’ve ever known has music in that society,” said Rachel Pomeroy, the music specialist at Poplar Springs Elementary School. “So this gives children the chance to explore and create music without any guidelines.”

Pomeroy says Nancy Walton was a huge factor in making the project not only musical, but a visual art project.

